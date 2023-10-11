1 hour ago - Things to Do
Five Friday the 13th tattoo specials in Houston
Friday the 13th has been the unofficial holiday for getting cute and spooky tattoos for decades.
Driving the news: Several Houston tattoo shops have specials for the day, and we've got five to consider.
713 Tattoo Parlour in Montrose is featuring a $13 tattoo special, with a mandatory $7 tip (but you can always tip more).
- Cash only. Designs are available in-store only.
Gypsy Rose Studio in Clear Lake is offering special flash designs.
- Plus, get a piercing at full price and get a second for $13.
La Catrina Tattoo Parlor in northwest Houston has tattoos starting at $20.
- They'll also have $25 piercings and $13 tooth gems.
Slanging Ink in Near Northside is offering $13 tattoos with a $7 tip.
- You can choose from nearly 100 designs.
Bloodline Tattooz in Park Place has small tattoos for $31 and palm-size tattoos at $130.
- The shop is also offering $13 piercings.
