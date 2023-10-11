1 hour ago - Things to Do

Five Friday the 13th tattoo specials in Houston

Jay R. Jordan
Friday the 13th has been the unofficial holiday for getting cute and spooky tattoos for decades.

Driving the news: Several Houston tattoo shops have specials for the day, and we've got five to consider.

713 Tattoo Parlour in Montrose is featuring a $13 tattoo special, with a mandatory $7 tip (but you can always tip more).

  • Cash only. Designs are available in-store only.

Gypsy Rose Studio in Clear Lake is offering special flash designs.

  • Plus, get a piercing at full price and get a second for $13.

La Catrina Tattoo Parlor in northwest Houston has tattoos starting at $20.

  • They'll also have $25 piercings and $13 tooth gems.

Slanging Ink in Near Northside is offering $13 tattoos with a $7 tip.

Bloodline Tattooz in Park Place has small tattoos for $31 and palm-size tattoos at $130.

  • The shop is also offering $13 piercings.
