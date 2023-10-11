Share on email (opens in new window)

Friday the 13th has been the unofficial holiday for getting cute and spooky tattoos for decades.

Driving the news: Several Houston tattoo shops have specials for the day, and we've got five to consider.

713 Tattoo Parlour in Montrose is featuring a $13 tattoo special, with a mandatory $7 tip (but you can always tip more).

Cash only. Designs are available in-store only.

Gypsy Rose Studio in Clear Lake is offering special flash designs.

Plus, get a piercing at full price and get a second for $13.

La Catrina Tattoo Parlor in northwest Houston has tattoos starting at $20.

They'll also have $25 piercings and $13 tooth gems.

Slanging Ink in Near Northside is offering $13 tattoos with a $7 tip.

You can choose from nearly 100 designs.

Bloodline Tattooz in Park Place has small tattoos for $31 and palm-size tattoos at $130.