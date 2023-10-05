1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Cafe Leonelli offers up a sweet treat
On a recent visit to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, we stopped for lunch at the museum's light-filled Cafe Leonelli, the perfect place to refuel and ponder the art you've just seen.
Details: We ordered salads, which are made right in front of you as you go through the line.
- I was also tempted by the focaccia pizzas.
Our experience: The highlight of our lunch was the lemon curd tart.
- It was a classic tart: thick, buttery crust and soft, rich filling, topped with meringue. As much as we wanted to, it was hard to savor.
- Other options we eyed for next time: eclairs and a chocolate brownie.
Cost: The tart is $7.
If you go: 5500 Main St.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.