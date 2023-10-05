Cafe Leonelli offers up a sweet treat

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

On a recent visit to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, we stopped for lunch at the museum's light-filled Cafe Leonelli, the perfect place to refuel and ponder the art you've just seen.

Details: We ordered salads, which are made right in front of you as you go through the line.

I was also tempted by the focaccia pizzas.

Our experience: The highlight of our lunch was the lemon curd tart.

It was a classic tart: thick, buttery crust and soft, rich filling, topped with meringue. As much as we wanted to, it was hard to savor.

Other options we eyed for next time: eclairs and a chocolate brownie.

Cost: The tart is $7.

If you go: 5500 Main St.