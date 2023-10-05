1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Cafe Leonelli offers up a sweet treat

Bob Gee
Photo of a lemon tart.

Essentially a work of art. Photo: Bob Gee/Axios

On a recent visit to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, we stopped for lunch at the museum's light-filled Cafe Leonelli, the perfect place to refuel and ponder the art you've just seen.

Details: We ordered salads, which are made right in front of you as you go through the line.

  • I was also tempted by the focaccia pizzas.

Our experience: The highlight of our lunch was the lemon curd tart.

  • It was a classic tart: thick, buttery crust and soft, rich filling, topped with meringue. As much as we wanted to, it was hard to savor.
  • Other options we eyed for next time: eclairs and a chocolate brownie.

Cost: The tart is $7.

If you go: 5500 Main St.

