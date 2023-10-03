Birds to spot during fall peak migration in Houston

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Hundreds of thousands of birds are traveling through Houston as they head south to their winter homes.

Why it matters: Houston's position on the Central Flyway, a superhighway for migratory birds, makes it a hot spot for fall migration.

Now's your chance to catch a glimpse of species that are coming from as far north as Canada and the Arctic.

Driving the news: The birds migrate Aug. 15 through Nov. 30, with peak migration happening now through Oct. 29.

They'll move through the sky while you're sleeping, using the moon and the stars to help them navigate.

During the day, migratory birds conserve their energy and search for food and water.

Here are some migrating birds to look out for, according to Houston Audubon:

Pro tip: You're most likely to see these birds around sunrise and sunset, when they're most active, according to Nicole Netherton, executive director of Travis Audubon.

What to watch: You can receive local bird migration alerts from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to know when birds are migrating in high densities.

Over 900,000 birds crossed Harris County Sunday night.

Be smart: It's recommended to turn off your lights in the evenings during peak migration.