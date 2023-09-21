Weekender Guide: Beyoncé’s homecoming edition
Didn't get tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour and don't want to shell out for last-minute $400 nosebleed tickets? Here are other events celebrating Queen Bey this weekend:
✨ Dress up in your best Renaissance-themed outfit for the POST Houston's Queen Bey Ball tomorrow.
- $10 general admission. 9pm to 1:30am.
🍹 Drink Bey-themed cocktails, like "I Got Hot Sauce in My Bag," at the Beyonce Bar Takeover at the Hyatt Regency tomorrow. And, of course, there will be exclusively Queen Bey's music.
- Free entry. 3pm to 11pm.
🖼 Immerse yourself in the world of Beyoncé at a pop-up museum and neighborhood tour of the places that shaped her life and career.
- $50 museum tickets. The neighborhood tour runs from today through Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm daily.
🪩 Celebrate Beyoncé's homecoming at the Hou Run the World party. There will be a DJ, live music, pyro special effects and a drone light show.
- 6:30pm to 8:45pm Saturday on the Plaza at Avenida Houston.
🍳 Eat brunch and enjoy a Beyoncé-themed drag show at Boheme on Sunday.
- The first show is at 11:30am and the second is at 2:30pm. $35 cover charge. Reservations required.
🍨 Enjoy "Cuff It," a new honeycomb-flavored ice cream at Red Circle Ice Cream.
- Locations in Chinatown, Sugar Land and Pearland.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.