Weekender Guide: Beyoncé’s homecoming edition

She's one of one, No. 1, the only one. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Didn't get tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour and don't want to shell out for last-minute $400 nosebleed tickets? Here are other events celebrating Queen Bey this weekend:

✨ Dress up in your best Renaissance-themed outfit for the POST Houston's Queen Bey Ball tomorrow.

$10 general admission. 9pm to 1:30am.

🍹 Drink Bey-themed cocktails, like "I Got Hot Sauce in My Bag," at the Beyonce Bar Takeover at the Hyatt Regency tomorrow. And, of course, there will be exclusively Queen Bey's music.

Free entry. 3pm to 11pm.

🖼 Immerse yourself in the world of Beyoncé at a pop-up museum and neighborhood tour of the places that shaped her life and career.

$50 museum tickets. The neighborhood tour runs from today through Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm daily.

🪩 Celebrate Beyoncé's homecoming at the Hou Run the World party. There will be a DJ, live music, pyro special effects and a drone light show.

6:30pm to 8:45pm Saturday on the Plaza at Avenida Houston.

🍳 Eat brunch and enjoy a Beyoncé-themed drag show at Boheme on Sunday.

The first show is at 11:30am and the second is at 2:30pm. $35 cover charge. Reservations required.

🍨 Enjoy "Cuff It," a new honeycomb-flavored ice cream at Red Circle Ice Cream.