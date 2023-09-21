9 mins ago - Things to Do

Weekender Guide: Beyoncé’s homecoming edition

Shafaq Patel
Photo of Beyonce on a disco horse mid-air.

She's one of one, No. 1, the only one. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Didn't get tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour and don't want to shell out for last-minute $400 nosebleed tickets? Here are other events celebrating Queen Bey this weekend:

✨ Dress up in your best Renaissance-themed outfit for the POST Houston's Queen Bey Ball tomorrow.

  • $10 general admission. 9pm to 1:30am.

🍹 Drink Bey-themed cocktails, like "I Got Hot Sauce in My Bag," at the Beyonce Bar Takeover at the Hyatt Regency tomorrow. And, of course, there will be exclusively Queen Bey's music.

  • Free entry. 3pm to 11pm.

🖼 Immerse yourself in the world of Beyoncé at a pop-up museum and neighborhood tour of the places that shaped her life and career.

  • $50 museum tickets. The neighborhood tour runs from today through Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm daily.

🪩 Celebrate Beyoncé's homecoming at the Hou Run the World party. There will be a DJ, live music, pyro special effects and a drone light show.

  • 6:30pm to 8:45pm Saturday on the Plaza at Avenida Houston.

🍳 Eat brunch and enjoy a Beyoncé-themed drag show at Boheme on Sunday.

🍨 Enjoy "Cuff It," a new honeycomb-flavored ice cream at Red Circle Ice Cream.

  • Locations in Chinatown, Sugar Land and Pearland.
