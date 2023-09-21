Lynn Wyatt Square in Theater District to open

The square's grand opening ceremony is today, and it will open to the public tomorrow. Photo: Courtesy of Houston First Corp.

The long-awaited Lynn Wyatt Square for the Performing Arts is opening to the public Friday.

Why it matters: The square, formerly known as Jones Plaza, is described as Houston's Theater District's "front lawn" and establishes a gateway to the city's renowned theaters.

The 1.5-acre Lynn Wyatt Square is at the center of the district, in front of Jones Hall and the Alley Theatre, near the Wortham Theater Center.

Details: The $26.5 million green space — funded by Houston First Corp., the Downtown Redevelopment Authority and namesake philanthropist Lynn Wyatt — includes a performance lawn for concerts and other free programs and a cascading water feature.

There are also seating areas, space for a future restaurant and mini murals.

What they're saying: "This is a game changer for downtown Houston," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. "I am so excited to see this square come to life as a public space that connects the arts and, more importantly, connects people to the arts."

"I love Houston, I love the arts and I absolutely love this beautiful square. I am thrilled to support the team bringing people and the arts together in the heart of downtown," Wyatt says. "I look forward to all the good this square will do now and in the future for the people of this dynamic city and our world-class performing arts community."

The square's cascading water fountain. Photo: Courtesy of Houston First Corp.

What's next: Houston First will maintain and operate the space and oversee programming. For opening-weekend festivities, there will be lawn games and family-friendly activities.