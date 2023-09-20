Share on email (opens in new window)

Our most recent search for a budget bite found us at Dinette, a casual Vietnamese fusion restaurant that opened last year in the Heights.

Our experience: The lobster and salted-egg fried rice might be the menu's Instagram star, but there are some delicious smaller plates that won't break the bank.

Nearly every bite featured a nice crunch.

We loved the Hanoi egg rolls, packed with crab, pork, shrimp, mushroom, taro and more ($8); the snow mushroom salad, served in a sesame cracker bowl ($11); and, perhaps my favorite, the pandan fried okra ($6).

Yes, but: Okra, even when encased in sweet fried rice and coconut, is still slimy.

Pro tip: Save some room for dessert at Pudgy's Fine Cookies in the same strip center.

If you go: 1018 N. Shepherd Drive.