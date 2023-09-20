2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Budget Bites: Dinette offers a crunch in every bite
Our most recent search for a budget bite found us at Dinette, a casual Vietnamese fusion restaurant that opened last year in the Heights.
Our experience: The lobster and salted-egg fried rice might be the menu's Instagram star, but there are some delicious smaller plates that won't break the bank.
- Nearly every bite featured a nice crunch.
- We loved the Hanoi egg rolls, packed with crab, pork, shrimp, mushroom, taro and more ($8); the snow mushroom salad, served in a sesame cracker bowl ($11); and, perhaps my favorite, the pandan fried okra ($6).
Yes, but: Okra, even when encased in sweet fried rice and coconut, is still slimy.
Pro tip: Save some room for dessert at Pudgy's Fine Cookies in the same strip center.
If you go: 1018 N. Shepherd Drive.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.