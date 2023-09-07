41 mins ago - Things to Do
Weekender Guide: Sept. 8-10
Here's what you can do around Houston this weekend.
Head to an opening reception at some of the new art exhibits.
- "Golden Ratio: Mapping Self, Space, and Other" at Art Is Bond at 6pm Friday.
- "Connecting the Pieces" at Reeves Art + Design at 6pm Friday.
- "Pattern and Power" at Anya Tish Gallery at 6pm Friday.
- "Look Closer" at Archway Gallery at 5pm Saturday.
- "Foyer and Facets" at the Menil at 3pm Sunday.
🇲🇽 Enjoy a night of mariachis and ballet folklorico dancers with México en el Corazón. The national tour of 50-plus performers is stopping by Discovery Green on Friday.
- 7pm to 10pm. Free.
🎷 Enjoy some live jazz and drink coffee at The Flat as part of its weekly Jazz Cool Down sessions.
- Happy hour is from 4pm to 8pm Friday.
🌱 Shop for new plants at the Second Ward Night Market, hosted by Houston Plant Market.
- 6pm to 10pm Saturday.
🕺 Dance to '90s and 2000 songs at the Dial Up: 90s & Y2K Dance Party at the Secret Group.
- Free. 9pm to 2am Saturday.
