Here's what you can do around Houston this weekend.

Head to an opening reception at some of the new art exhibits.

🇲🇽 Enjoy a night of mariachis and ballet folklorico dancers with México en el Corazón. The national tour of 50-plus performers is stopping by Discovery Green on Friday.

7pm to 10pm. Free.

🎷 Enjoy some live jazz and drink coffee at The Flat as part of its weekly Jazz Cool Down sessions.

Happy hour is from 4pm to 8pm Friday.

🌱 Shop for new plants at the Second Ward Night Market, hosted by Houston Plant Market.

6pm to 10pm Saturday.

🕺 Dance to '90s and 2000 songs at the Dial Up: 90s & Y2K Dance Party at the Secret Group.