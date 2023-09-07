41 mins ago - Things to Do

Weekender Guide: Sept. 8-10

Shafaq Patel
Illustration of lit marquee letters spelling "WEEKEND" sitting in a row of theater seats.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Here's what you can do around Houston this weekend.

Head to an opening reception at some of the new art exhibits.

🇲🇽 Enjoy a night of mariachis and ballet folklorico dancers with México en el Corazón. The national tour of 50-plus performers is stopping by Discovery Green on Friday.

  • 7pm to 10pm. Free.

🎷 Enjoy some live jazz and drink coffee at The Flat as part of its weekly Jazz Cool Down sessions.

  • Happy hour is from 4pm to 8pm Friday.

🌱 Shop for new plants at the Second Ward Night Market, hosted by Houston Plant Market.

  • 6pm to 10pm Saturday.

🕺 Dance to '90s and 2000 songs at the Dial Up: 90s & Y2K Dance Party at the Secret Group.

  • Free. 9pm to 2am Saturday.
🌱

🌱

