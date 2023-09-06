Houston Endowment grants $8 million for parks and trees

A Trees for Houston volunteer carries two saplings during a tree giveaway. Photo: Courtesy of Tom Koenig/Trees for Houston

Some of Houston's most vulnerable neighborhoods could soon see new shade trees and better parks.

Driving the news: The Houston Endowment granted $8 million to Trees for Houston and the Houston Parks Board to help increase access to parks across the city and plant trees in places where they're sorely needed.

$4 million is going to each organization to "supercharge" their work, Lisa Hall, vice president of program strategy at the Houston Endowment, said in a blog post.

How it works: The Houston Parks Board will use the funds to focus on small park projects, per the blog post. Previous grants from the endowment went toward bigger, signature parks like Buffalo Bayou.

Plus, a significant part of the grant is the inclusion of Trees for Houston, a decades-old organization that plants trees in parks and neighborhoods across the city.

Why it matters: Houston is home to several heat islands, where heat-absorbing surfaces and structures contribute to higher temperatures.

One way to combat the heat island effect is to plant shade trees.

What they're saying: "We're planting in neighborhoods that have been so historically underserved," Barry Ward, executive director at Trees for Houston, tells Axios. "The inequity of level of services in these areas is so egregious."