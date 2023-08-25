Houston to host Republican National Convention in 2028
Houston will host the 2028 Republican National Convention.
Driving the news: The Republican National Committee hosted a meeting Friday to select the host city where the GOP officially chooses its presidential candidate.
- Houston beat out Miami and Nashville.
The intrigue: Officials said the convention will likely bring more than 50,000 visitors and a large economic boost for the city.
- But, but, but: While officials say the RNC could have an estimated $200 million economic impact, experts say that number is highly inflated, the Houston Landing reports.
Details: Earlier this month, Houston City Council approved a framework agreement for hosting the 2028 Republican National Convention that ensures the city will provide the necessary services needed to host the convention.
- The host city is expected to receive approximately $80 million to pay for security and related costs. Per the agreement, Houston is not required to spend any of its own funds for the event.
- City council supported hosting the RNC when Houston First Corporation submitted the bid in 2022.
Flashback: The last time Houston hosted a national convention for either party was 31 years ago.
- Houston submitted a bid to host the 2024 Democratic Convention but lost to Chicago.
What they're saying: "As the nation's most diverse and inclusive city, we believe Houston represents the future of the United States and our aspirations as a country. We're excited to showcase that identity and Houston's unsurpassed hospitality," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement.
- "Houston is such a great American city, it showcases our party so well. It's the biggest city in Texas, and that's saying something," Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC, said. "It's a perfect example of how our party is continuing to grow. We all know Hispanic voters have been shifting toward the Republican Party."
What's next: The convention will be hosted in the summer of 2028.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.