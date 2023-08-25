Houston to host Republican National Convention in 2028

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former president George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush at the 1992 Republican National Convention in Houston. Photo: Greg Smith/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Houston will host the 2028 Republican National Convention.

Driving the news: The Republican National Committee hosted a meeting Friday to select the host city where the GOP officially chooses its presidential candidate.

Houston beat out Miami and Nashville.

The intrigue: Officials said the convention will likely bring more than 50,000 visitors and a large economic boost for the city.

But, but, but: While officials say the RNC could have an estimated $200 million economic impact, experts say that number is highly inflated, the Houston Landing reports.

Details: Earlier this month, Houston City Council approved a framework agreement for hosting the 2028 Republican National Convention that ensures the city will provide the necessary services needed to host the convention.

The host city is expected to receive approximately $80 million to pay for security and related costs. Per the agreement, Houston is not required to spend any of its own funds for the event.

City council supported hosting the RNC when Houston First Corporation submitted the bid in 2022.

Flashback: The last time Houston hosted a national convention for either party was 31 years ago.

Houston submitted a bid to host the 2024 Democratic Convention but lost to Chicago.

What they're saying: "As the nation's most diverse and inclusive city, we believe Houston represents the future of the United States and our aspirations as a country. We're excited to showcase that identity and Houston's unsurpassed hospitality," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement.

"Houston is such a great American city, it showcases our party so well. It's the biggest city in Texas, and that's saying something," Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC, said. "It's a perfect example of how our party is continuing to grow. We all know Hispanic voters have been shifting toward the Republican Party."

What's next: The convention will be hosted in the summer of 2028.