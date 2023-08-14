Houston Theater Week returns with BOGO tickets

Houston Theater Week kicks off Monday with "buy one, get one free" ticket deals.

Why it matters: The second annual weeklong event is a chance for Houstonians to snag a good deal and for venues and shows to get more exposure.

Details: More than 100 shows and concerts are available through the 16 participating organizations, ranging from resident organizations such as the Houston Symphony to community groups like TeeZee Productions.

How it works: Until Aug. 20, use the code HTXARTS to buy tickets.

Flashback: Last year, Houston's Theater District collaborated with Houston First Corp. to launch the initiative, inspired by New York City's Broadway Week, to help venues recover from the pandemic.

In 2022, 17,500 combined tickets were sold by 20 participating organizations, resulting in nearly $600,000 in combined ticket sales.

What they're saying: "The opportunity to break down barriers to access and provide opportunities for our community to attend live performances strengthens the arts community in Houston by opening doors to new audiences and engaging our longtime supporters," Hillary Hart, chair of the Theater District Houston Association, said in a statement.

"We want Theater Week to become a tradition for friends and families to experience the performing arts at a great price," Hart said.

Go deeper: Take a look at all the offers and purchase tickets.