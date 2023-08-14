Harris County lost $1.7B in income during pandemic
Migration out of Harris County between 2020 and 2021 caused a $1.7 billion drop in adjusted gross income across the county, Axios' Neil Irwin reports.
- The findings come by way of a new analysis of tax data from the Economic Innovation Group (EIG), a nonpartisan think tank.
The big picture: When millions of Americans rethought their living situations during the COVID-19 pandemic, their moves changed the geography of where money is made in the U.S.
- The analysis quantifies why some of America's biggest cities are struggling to rebuild their economies post-pandemic.
- Not only did people leave the biggest cities, but those who left had disproportionately high incomes — meaning the hit to the local economies was larger than migration numbers alone might imply.
Why it matters: In some areas, income taxes are a major source of municipal revenue.
- But even places that don't have a local income tax, like Houston and the rest of Texas, depend on residents' incomes to support the local housing market, retail sales and the tax base.
What they're saying: "The scale of urban income flight is a lot larger than I thought it would be," said Connor O'Brien, who conducted the analysis at EIG.
- "It's very likely that the last couple of years in superstar cities, high earners have become more mobile, while everyone else has been stuck."
What's next: The data only runs through 2021 — but, based on other evidence, the trends may have eased but not reversed, O'Brien said.
