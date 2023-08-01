Houston mulls water restrictions as drought worsens

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's a scorcher once again, and a dry one to boot.

Driving the news: Houston officials are closely monitoring the worsening drought conditions to determine if they should enact mandatory water restrictions.

Any significant chances of rain will be few and far between in the coming week, meteorologists say.

Why it matters: The lack of rain is increasing drought across the Lone Star State, including in the Houston region.

Nearly 10% of Harris County is under severe drought conditions, mostly in its far southeastern communities. The rest of the county remains in moderate drought or is abnormally dry.

State of play: Houston has been under Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan since June 2022, according to Houston Public Works spokesperson Erin Jones.

Under Stage 1, the city asks residents to voluntarily water yards only twice a week between 7pm and 5am and is looking for a 5% reduction in water demand.

Under Stage 2, the city makes those watering restrictions mandatory and looks for a 10% reduction.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation to determine if the city needs to move to Stage 2.

Flashback: The last time the city went into Stage 2 restrictions was in 2011 during one of the worst droughts in Texas history, Jones said.

"We're not there yet," Jones tells Axios. "But we really hope we don't have to get there."

What's happening: Providing enough pressure for Houston's water supply during times of drought puts a strain on the system, Jones said.

Heat and dry ground can break underground water pipes — meaning water pumps have to work harder to make up for the lost pressure.

Zoom out: Several surrounding communities have recently put in place similar restrictions, including Katy, Rosenberg, Fulshear and West University Place, per KHOU.

Plus, burn bans are in effect in Waller, Liberty and Chambers counties, according to the station.

Looking ahead: A heat advisory is in effect through at least Tuesday evening with temperatures predicted to reach 102° in Houston and near 105° in the northwest suburbs.

Heat indices will be in the 110s.

The bottom line: If you have a yard, consider watering on this schedule as suggested by the city.