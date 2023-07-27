Murals on traffic signal control cabinets return

A traffic control cabinet at the corner of West Bellfort and Willowbend Boulevard painted by Anat Ronen. Photo: Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Get ready to see more traffic signal control cabinets covered in beautiful paintings.

Driving the news: After a one-year hiatus, the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs announced that the mini-mural program is back.

City Council approved a new contract yesterday with UP Art Studio, which has a long history of creating murals throughout the city, including the Montrose Rainbow Crosswalk.

Why it matters: The Traffic Signal Control Cabinet Art Program was launched in 2015 to curb graffiti and serve as a gateway for artists to engage in civic art. Since then, the murals have become little pockets of color that make the city more beautiful.

What they're saying: "I am excited to see the new murals that will be painted across the city. These murals not only delight the senses of our residents, but also add to the unique character of our neighborhoods. They are part of what makes Houston an Art City—a cultural mecca filled with works of art for all to enjoy," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement.

Details: The city will commission 20 new murals, all with some connection to the community, in neighborhoods that have been historically disadvantaged and lack public art.

Fort Bend Houston, Magnolia/Manchester, Kashmere Gardens, Sunnyside and Alief/Westwood will each get four murals.

Go deeper: Use this form to request a mural.