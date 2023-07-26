Documentary spotlights artist behind "Be Someone"

A still from the "Besomeone" documentary with the artist (L) and Iris Karami, the filmmaker. Photo: Courtesy of Iris Karami

"Be Someone" has become Houston's unofficial city slogan, inspired by graffiti on the Union Pacific bridge, yet little is known about the artist.

Driving the news: A new 20-minute documentary, which will be screened for the first time this weekend, aims to shed light on the anonymous artist who has regularly repainted the "Be Someone" sign on Interstate 45 since 2012.

Why it matters: Iris Karami, the local filmmaker behind the documentary, said the words "Be Someone" represent Houston — so much so that people have tattoos of the phrase — but she wanted to ensure the artist behind the message was not forgotten.

Details: The "Besomeone" documentary delves into the reasons behind this project as well as the artist's relentless dedication to repainting it, the risks involved, and his and the sign's future.

Karami also documents how "Be Someone" has become part of Houston's culture.

What they're saying: "Oftentimes, the mainstream pulls from these innovative underground artists and capitalizes on the iconography and overlooks the communities that create the cultures that we resonate with. And I think the case is true across the board in Houston," Karami tells Axios.

"I think it's important to give a voice to those communities that create these things that we identify with and what makes Houston what it is. So, I just want to really touch on that as the soul of what my work really is setting out to do."

The intrigue: Karami first interviewed the artist in 2016 as a freshman in college. While the artist keeps his identity concealed, she credits her longstanding relationship with him as the reason why he was more open during the documentary filming.

Of note: The artist is interviewed on screen in the documentary, but he keeps his face covered.

If you go: The documentary will be screening at City Cellars at 7:30pm and 9:30pm Sunday.