Texas leaves nearly a quarter of 988 calls unanswered

About a quarter of the 29,116 calls to 988 across Texas went unanswered by in-state counselors between April and May, per a new analysis from health research outlet KFF.

Why it matters: These missed calls are happening at a time when most Americans still aren't aware the 988 national suicide prevention and mental health hotline exists — and even as we hit the service's one-year mark, few states have established long-term funding commitments to sustain it, Axios' Sabrina Moreno reports.

Without more outreach and resources, 988 could languish as the nation continues to grapple with its mental health crisis.

The big picture: Plans to use some of the nearly $1 billion in federal funding for a nationwide public service campaign haven't materialized, partly due to early concerns that marketing 988 could overwhelm the lifeline past capacity.

Ahead of its launch, fewer than half of public health officials charged with deploying 988 said they were confident they had the necessary staff to field the expected surge in calls.

Still, since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was replaced last year with an easier-to-remember number, 988 has been contacted nearly 5 million times nationwide.

Officials, mental health advocates and call center leaders say they're pleased with that number.

Yes, but: More than 80% of Americans still aren't familiar with the new hotline, according to a recent National Alliance on Mental Illness survey.

And funding remains uncertain — only six states have enacted legislation to create monthly phone line fees to support the system, similar to how communities fund 911.

Six more have bills pending, per NAMI's tracker, while others have made general fund appropriations.

Of note: Texas does not have a 988 phone line fee and did not take up legislation to implement one during this year's legislative session.

The bottom line: "We have to remember, we're at the beginning of what's going to be a marathon, not a sprint," said Chuck Ingoglia, CEO of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.