The acclaimed Street to Kitchen Thai restaurant will relocate to The Plant in Second Ward.

Driving the news: Benchawan Jabthong Painter, who recently won the Best Chef: Texas James Beard award, and her husband, Graham Painter, will open their new location in November with the capacity to serve 100 guests — almost three times as many as their current space, which is just 2 miles away.

What they're saying: "I am thrilled to be able to expand Street to Kitchen, so that we can not only serve more Houstonians, but bring our unapologetically Thai food and our philosophy of fun to the HTX food scene," Benchawan Jabthong Painter, known as "Chef G," said in a statement.

Since the James Beard nomination earlier this year, the 10-table eatery at a former gas station complex in the East End has been a lot busier, she told Axios when she won the award.

Details: The new restaurant at 3401 Harrisburg Blvd. will be in a 2,800-square-foot space at The Plant in Second Ward, a mile-long stretch of restaurants and shops designed by Concept Neighborhood.

Street to Kitchen will introduce its Thai omelets out of the new location’s walk-up window.

It will also expand its beverage menu to include cocktails.

There will be outdoor patio space that is slated to be completed by the end of this year.

Of note: Street to Kitchen will continue to operate out of its existing location at 6501 Harrisburg Blvd. in the meantime.

The Plant in Second Ward also features other restaurants and drink places, like Little Red Box Grocery, POPSTON, The Re-Up Juice Bar, Neighbors Pizza Bar and Eden Plant Co.