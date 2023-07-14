2 hours ago - Transit

Here's how many miles the average Houston household travels

Shafaq Patel
Data: Brookings; Note: Includes all biking, walking, transit and vehicle miles; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Visuals

The average Houston metro area household traveled about 35,071 miles in 2022, according to a Brookings Institution study.

  • The national average was about 30,000 miles last year.

Why it matters: Living close to centers of economic activity helps reduce how far people travel for essentials, saving up to $900 in annual transportation expenses per household in Houston.

  • Shorter trips also make non-car travel more attractive, improve quality of life and lower environmental emissions, per the study.

State of play: This isn't the norm. Only 37% of residents in the 110 largest U.S. metro areas studied live within three miles of five activity centers, Axios' Ben German writes.

Zoom in: The Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro ranks 11th in household miles traveled among the metros Brookings analyzed, just after Dallas-Fort Worth.

  • Distance traveled has increased since before the pandemic. In 2019, the average distance traveled was 34,138 miles.

The intrigue: It's not just about the distance to urban cores, either. The same patterns hold within suburbs.

  • For example, households in some neighborhood blocks around Sugar Land traveled fewer than 25,000 miles per year. Same for areas around The Woodlands and Friendswood.

Threat level: Households living within three miles of an activity center release up to 2,300 fewer pounds of CO2 emissions.

The bottom line: The analysts argue for "building for proximity" to lower overall trip distances and make walking and biking more feasible.

Go deeper: The benefits of building for proximity.

