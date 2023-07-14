Here's how many miles the average Houston household travels
The average Houston metro area household traveled about 35,071 miles in 2022, according to a Brookings Institution study.
- The national average was about 30,000 miles last year.
Why it matters: Living close to centers of economic activity helps reduce how far people travel for essentials, saving up to $900 in annual transportation expenses per household in Houston.
- Shorter trips also make non-car travel more attractive, improve quality of life and lower environmental emissions, per the study.
State of play: This isn't the norm. Only 37% of residents in the 110 largest U.S. metro areas studied live within three miles of five activity centers, Axios' Ben German writes.
Zoom in: The Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro ranks 11th in household miles traveled among the metros Brookings analyzed, just after Dallas-Fort Worth.
- Distance traveled has increased since before the pandemic. In 2019, the average distance traveled was 34,138 miles.
The intrigue: It's not just about the distance to urban cores, either. The same patterns hold within suburbs.
- For example, households in some neighborhood blocks around Sugar Land traveled fewer than 25,000 miles per year. Same for areas around The Woodlands and Friendswood.
Threat level: Households living within three miles of an activity center release up to 2,300 fewer pounds of CO2 emissions.
The bottom line: The analysts argue for "building for proximity" to lower overall trip distances and make walking and biking more feasible.
