Extreme heat wave continues in Houston

Buckle up: We're dealing with a heat wave that's expected to last for quite a while.

Why it matters: Hot days aren't unusual in Texas, but they fit into a larger global trend of heat records set this summer.

Scientists are already warning that 2023 could be the hottest year on record.

The big picture: Dangerously sweltering conditions are expected to intensify this week across the Southwest.

That puts daily, monthly and some all-time records in jeopardy from the deserts of southern California to southwestern Texas, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.

What's happening: Temperatures in Houston are expected to remain in the high 90s with a heat index in the triple digits throughout the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

What they're saying: "We're really expecting this excessive heat to continue for the foreseeable future," says Tim Cady, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Houston.

The southwestern part of the country is seeing scorching heat and minimal cloud cover, but Houston is also getting warm moisture from the Gulf, leading to elevated humidity as well, Cady says.

Details: Houston has had four 100-degree days so far this summer. Last year, there were 22.

The Houston Fire Department has seen a sharp increase in heat-related illness calls, with 442 in June and 147 in July as of Tuesday. In 2022, there were 264 calls in June and 342 calls in July.

Of note: The state's power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, hasn't asked Texans to conserve energy.

There was enough energy to meet demand as of Wednesday.

Zoom out: Last month was the world's hottest June on record, surpassing the last global record in June 2019, per CNN.

The nine hottest Junes have occurred in the last nine years.

What's next: The current heat advisory is in place until 10pm Thursday but is likely to be extended as long as the heat index is around 108°.