Rice freshmen demonstrate for Texas parks

Incoming Rice University freshmen held a demonstration yesterday in support of Texas' proposed Centennial Parks Conservation Fund.

Catch up fast: The fund will leverage $1 billion to create and preserve Texas state parks if its creation is approved by Texas voters this fall.

Two bills proposing the constitutional amendment to create the fund received bipartisan support during the recent legislative session, per the Texas Tribune.

Why it matters: Texas ranks 35th in the nation for state park acreage per capita, according to Environment Texas.

Driving the news: About 50 students held signs along Main Street near Rice University asking passing drivers to honk and wave in support of the amendment.

Every so often, drivers obliged — much to the appreciation of the group.

The intrigue: The students are part of a summertime civic engagement program that teaches them about social issues and how to enact change.

What they're saying: "It's really important for Texas to have state parks, because a lot of the state is privately owned," Erica Takang, a student who led the organizing efforts, tells Axios. "We are dealing with rapid suburban sprawl and urban sprawl, and I feel that state parks really are at risk. It's important to conserve nature."

What we're watching: Whether the constitutional amendment is approved.