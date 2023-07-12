2 hours ago - News

Rice freshmen demonstrate for Texas parks

Jay R. Jordan
A person holds up a sign that reads "Protect Texas wildlife" and "vote"

Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

Incoming Rice University freshmen held a demonstration yesterday in support of Texas' proposed Centennial Parks Conservation Fund.

Catch up fast: The fund will leverage $1 billion to create and preserve Texas state parks if its creation is approved by Texas voters this fall.

  • Two bills proposing the constitutional amendment to create the fund received bipartisan support during the recent legislative session, per the Texas Tribune.

Why it matters: Texas ranks 35th in the nation for state park acreage per capita, according to Environment Texas.

Driving the news: About 50 students held signs along Main Street near Rice University asking passing drivers to honk and wave in support of the amendment.

The intrigue: The students are part of a summertime civic engagement program that teaches them about social issues and how to enact change.

What they're saying: "It's really important for Texas to have state parks, because a lot of the state is privately owned," Erica Takang, a student who led the organizing efforts, tells Axios. "We are dealing with rapid suburban sprawl and urban sprawl, and I feel that state parks really are at risk. It's important to conserve nature."

What we're watching: Whether the constitutional amendment is approved.

  • Election day is Nov. 7.
