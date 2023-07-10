55 mins ago - Things to Do

Houston's social calendar for the week

Shafaq Patel
an illustration of a sugar cookie decorated with frosting forming a winking emoji with its tongue sticking out

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

Welcome to the new week!

🚲 Ride with the We Are Downtowners bike ride through the heart of Houston on Tuesday.

  • You must sign a waiver before participating in the ride, which kicks off from Market Square Park at 6pm.

🌙 Enjoy Discovery Green at night during the weekly Park After Dark series Thursday.

  • The free event runs from 7pm to 10pm and features lawn games, music, food trucks, and free salsa and gardening lessons.

🧑‍🔬 Young women interested in STEM can apply to join the Dream Big Hackathon hosted by the Pretty Smart Foundation on Thursday and Friday.

  • Those interested must first apply through an online form. The top prize is $500.

😂 Laugh it up at Deray Davis' "Too Much?!" show at the Houston Improv starting Thursday.

  • Tickets start at $80 for a table for two, and the show begins at 8pm.

🎞️ Catch the movie "Love & Basketball" under the stars at Trebly Park on Thursday.

