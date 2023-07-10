55 mins ago - Things to Do
Houston's social calendar for the week
Welcome to the new week!
🚲 Ride with the We Are Downtowners bike ride through the heart of Houston on Tuesday.
- You must sign a waiver before participating in the ride, which kicks off from Market Square Park at 6pm.
🌙 Enjoy Discovery Green at night during the weekly Park After Dark series Thursday.
- The free event runs from 7pm to 10pm and features lawn games, music, food trucks, and free salsa and gardening lessons.
🧑🔬 Young women interested in STEM can apply to join the Dream Big Hackathon hosted by the Pretty Smart Foundation on Thursday and Friday.
- Those interested must first apply through an online form. The top prize is $500.
😂 Laugh it up at Deray Davis' "Too Much?!" show at the Houston Improv starting Thursday.
- Tickets start at $80 for a table for two, and the show begins at 8pm.
🎞️ Catch the movie "Love & Basketball" under the stars at Trebly Park on Thursday.
- The free screening begins at 8pm.
