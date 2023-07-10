Share on email (opens in new window)

Welcome to the new week!

🚲 Ride with the We Are Downtowners bike ride through the heart of Houston on Tuesday.

You must sign a waiver before participating in the ride, which kicks off from Market Square Park at 6pm.

🌙 Enjoy Discovery Green at night during the weekly Park After Dark series Thursday.

The free event runs from 7pm to 10pm and features lawn games, music, food trucks, and free salsa and gardening lessons.

🧑‍🔬 Young women interested in STEM can apply to join the Dream Big Hackathon hosted by the Pretty Smart Foundation on Thursday and Friday.

Those interested must first apply through an online form. The top prize is $500.

😂 Laugh it up at Deray Davis' "Too Much?!" show at the Houston Improv starting Thursday.

Tickets start at $80 for a table for two, and the show begins at 8pm.

🎞️ Catch the movie "Love & Basketball" under the stars at Trebly Park on Thursday.