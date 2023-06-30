1 hour ago - Things to Do
Things to do in Houston for Fourth of July
Here's how to celebrate Fourth of July in the Houston area.
🤠 Celebrate the holiday at the Shell Freedom Over Texas at Eleanor Tinsley Park.
- Country star Chris Young headlines a concert series, with fireworks to follow. Festivities start at 4pm, and tickets are $10.
🎆 Head out to Houston's CityCentre for fireworks and a concert starting at 7pm.
- The show is free, but parking in CityCentre's garage is $10.
🚒 Join the city of Bellaire for its annual Independence Day parade and festival.
- The parade kicks off at 9am, and the free festival runs until noon.
🎇 Travel north for The Woodlands' Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza.
- The event features a day's worth of festivities throughout the township, ending with multiple fireworks displays.
🎻 Pull up to the Miller Outdoor Theatre for "Star Spangled Salute" featuring the Houston Symphony.
- The free concert starts at 8:30pm with fireworks shooting off around 10pm.
