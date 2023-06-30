1 hour ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Houston for Fourth of July

Jay R. Jordan
Illustration of the Axios "A" with a firework leaning against it.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Here's how to celebrate Fourth of July in the Houston area.

🤠 Celebrate the holiday at the Shell Freedom Over Texas at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

  • Country star Chris Young headlines a concert series, with fireworks to follow. Festivities start at 4pm, and tickets are $10.

🎆 Head out to Houston's CityCentre for fireworks and a concert starting at 7pm.

  • The show is free, but parking in CityCentre's garage is $10.

🚒 Join the city of Bellaire for its annual Independence Day parade and festival.

  • The parade kicks off at 9am, and the free festival runs until noon.

🎇 Travel north for The Woodlands' Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza.

  • The event features a day's worth of festivities throughout the township, ending with multiple fireworks displays.

🎻 Pull up to the Miller Outdoor Theatre for "Star Spangled Salute" featuring the Houston Symphony.

  • The free concert starts at 8:30pm with fireworks shooting off around 10pm.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more