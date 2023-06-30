Things to do in Houston for Fourth of July

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's how to celebrate Fourth of July in the Houston area.

🤠 Celebrate the holiday at the Shell Freedom Over Texas at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

Country star Chris Young headlines a concert series, with fireworks to follow. Festivities start at 4pm, and tickets are $10.

🎆 Head out to Houston's CityCentre for fireworks and a concert starting at 7pm.

The show is free, but parking in CityCentre's garage is $10.

🚒 Join the city of Bellaire for its annual Independence Day parade and festival.

The parade kicks off at 9am, and the free festival runs until noon.

🎇 Travel north for The Woodlands' Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza.

The event features a day's worth of festivities throughout the township, ending with multiple fireworks displays.

🎻 Pull up to the Miller Outdoor Theatre for "Star Spangled Salute" featuring the Houston Symphony.