Welcome to the new week!

🧘 Practice conscious breathing at the free Spanish sound meditation yoga class at Discovery Green.

6:30pm Monday.

🎤 Listen to the band Tremoloco perform new songs like "Mezcal" and "Dixie Overland Highway" at Under the Volcano on Wednesday.

The free show starts at 8pm.

💃 Learn to salsa or join a salsa dance party at Henke & Pillot on Wednesday.

Beginner salsa class starts at 7:30pm, and the salsa social is from 9:30pm to 11:30pm. Class costs $15.

🎶 Start the weekend early at Kamp Houston's free Thursday-night party.