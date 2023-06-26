10 mins ago - Things to Do

Houston's social calendar for the week

Shafaq Patel
Welcome to the new week!

🧘 Practice conscious breathing at the free Spanish sound meditation yoga class at Discovery Green.

  • 6:30pm Monday.

🎤 Listen to the band Tremoloco perform new songs like "Mezcal" and "Dixie Overland Highway" at Under the Volcano on Wednesday.

💃 Learn to salsa or join a salsa dance party at Henke & Pillot on Wednesday.

  • Beginner salsa class starts at 7:30pm, and the salsa social is from 9:30pm to 11:30pm. Class costs $15.

🎶 Start the weekend early at Kamp Houston's free Thursday-night party.

  • There will be hip-hop, '90s R&B and afrobeat music, along with food and drinks. 10pm to 2am.
