10 mins ago - Things to Do
Houston's social calendar for the week
Welcome to the new week!
🧘 Practice conscious breathing at the free Spanish sound meditation yoga class at Discovery Green.
- 6:30pm Monday.
🎤 Listen to the band Tremoloco perform new songs like "Mezcal" and "Dixie Overland Highway" at Under the Volcano on Wednesday.
- The free show starts at 8pm.
💃 Learn to salsa or join a salsa dance party at Henke & Pillot on Wednesday.
- Beginner salsa class starts at 7:30pm, and the salsa social is from 9:30pm to 11:30pm. Class costs $15.
🎶 Start the weekend early at Kamp Houston's free Thursday-night party.
- There will be hip-hop, '90s R&B and afrobeat music, along with food and drinks. 10pm to 2am.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.