Houston representative introduces abortion care training bill

Tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which stripped federal abortion protections and led to conservative states enacting severe abortion bans and restrictions — which has created challenges for Texas medical students.

Why it matters: Students now must travel out of state to learn comprehensive abortion care in a clinical setting.

Driving the news: U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-Houston) and a handful of her Democratic House colleagues this month filed a bill — the Reproductive Health Care Training Act — that would provide $25 million in grants to institutions for each of the next five years.

The bill would help create medical programs in states where abortion is legal so students, residents and advanced clinicians can practice the procedure — even if they're studying in a state that bans abortion.

A similar bill was filed in the Senate by Democrats, per NPR's Up First.

What they're saying: "It is critical that as we work to restore and protect abortion access, we also work to educate the next generation of health care providers on the full range of reproductive health care, including abortion care," Fletcher said in a statement. "For both students and educational institutions, success depends on proper and full education."

Separately: Fletcher, who is part of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus, filed a bill yesterday that would help those who are forced to travel from restrictive states for abortion care.

This bill would use $350 million in federal funds each year for the next five years to provide help for those seeking abortions.

The funds would be intended for travel, lodging, meals, child care, patient education, translational services, doula care and lost wages, per the representative's office.

What we're watching: The fate of these bills. They will be assigned to committees and scrutinized before making their way to the House floor for a vote.