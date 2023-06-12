Thousands of Houston homes at risk for hurricane winds

Thousands of homes in the Greater Houston area are at risk for hurricane winds.

Driving the news: The Houston metro area had the second-highest number of homes at risk of damage from hurricane-force winds, following the New York-Newark-Jersey City area, according to a new report by analytics firm CoreLogic.

By the numbers: CoreLogic estimated that more than 327,000 houses are at risk of hurricane-force winds in Harris County, and an additional 5,000-plus homes are in danger of damage from storm surges.

In Fort Bend County, the report estimated, more than 82,000 homes are at risk of wind damage.

Threat level: By 2050, the situation is predicted to be much worse, with about 50% more homes in Harris County at risk, largely from storm surge damage, which is expected to become more severe due to sea levels rising.

Zoom out: Across the U.S., more than 33 million properties are at risk of hurricane-force wind damage.