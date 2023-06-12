Houston weddings have gotten more expensive

After a pandemic-induced backup and pent-up demand, wedding season in Houston is roaring back with bigger budgets, longer guest lists and grander ideas.

State of play: Nearly every aspect of planning, hosting and attending weddings is getting pricier thanks to inflation and high demand, Axios’ Erica Pandey and Carly Mallenbaum write.

Even guests are going into debt.

By the numbers: The average cost of a wedding in the Houston area went up 5.7% between 2019 and 2022 — just below the national average of 7.1%, according to data from The Knot.

In 2023, weddings in Houston average $27,792, according to wedding planning website Zola, ranking ninth on the list of metros for most expensive weddings — and first for Texas metros.

Zoom out: Many large cities see far higher average costs, like New York City ($43,536), San Francisco ($37,284), Boston ($35,902) and Miami ($33,622).

Data: The Knot; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

What's happening: Inflation and high demand are driving up the price of weddings, as everything from music to flowers to makeup gets more expensive.

Social media's influence also has more and more couples feeling pressure to spend big and make events pop.

Some 63% of couples said that personalization was the most important element of planning, per data from The Knot.

Of note: Pricey weddings aren't just burdening couples.

40% of people who've gone to weddings in the past five years have gone into debt to be there, per a recent LendingTree survey.

What's next: The U.S. wedding services business is booming as a result of the rush — growing 10% in 2022 to a $71 billion industry, according to market research firm IBISWorld, and it's likely to keep growing. In a recent survey, 77% of wedding vendors said they'll be raising their rates, CNBC reports.