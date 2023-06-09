The state of tenure in Texas

Amid the chaos at the end of the legislative session, Texas lawmakers passed a bill that would limit but wouldn't end tenure, a hallmark of academic job protection.

Driving the news: Both the Texas House and Senate passed legislation that would let tenure continue — but would allow politically appointed overseers to fire faculty for reasons including "professional incompetence" or "conduct involving moral turpitude."

The Senate's version would have barred public universities from granting tenure to faculty members starting in 2024.

The latest: The bill has been sent to the governor.

Why it matters: The issue strikes at political control of universities — and the ability of Texas research institutions to lure talent as other states maintain a tenure system.

What they're saying: "Tenured professors must not be able to hide behind the phrase 'academic freedom,' and then proceed to poison the minds of our next generation," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement last year.

The other side: Republican lawmakers want "to remake us into a right-wing institution that fits their politics, instead of a place of academic freedom where students and faculty and staff work to discover how the world works," Stuart Reichler, a University of Texas professor of practice who represents nontenure faculty at the Faculty Council, tells Axios.

"I wanted to feel assured that my research cannot be potential grounds for termination," Jeffrey Gardner, a sociology professor at Sam Houston State University, told KUT.

Flashback: Prior to the start of the legislative session, the University of Houston altered its review process for tenured faculty, per the Houston Chronicle.

The new post-tenure review policy — which the university crafted over three years and passed through its board in December — aims to address faculty productivity.

All faculty members go through annual performance reviews. If tenured faculty fail the yearly evaluations in two of any three consecutive periods — for teaching or for research — they trigger an additional evaluation and remediation process.

If the provost decides that the tenured faculty member failed to meet the terms of their plan, they can be dismissed.

Plus, the new policy requires tenured faculty to undergo a "post-tenure review" every six years.

The intrigue: Amid complaints about cancel culture on university campuses, tenure has traditionally protected professors who want to pursue new paths of study or speak out on issues in the public eye.