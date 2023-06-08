34 mins ago - Things to Do

Weekender Guide, June 8-11

Shafaq Patel
Illustration of "Weekend" in graffiti on a brick wall.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Explore the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's current exhibitions through a scavenger hunt from 1pm to 4pm Saturday.

  • The museum has two free exhibits: One features work by 25 Houston-area teen artists, and the other is Ming Smith's solo exhibition documenting Black life in the U.S.

🏠 Tour three historic houses designated by UNESCO as "sites of memory" in its Routes of Enslaved Peoples project, including the Rev. Jack Yates house.

🎤 Dress to impress at the free Slay All Day drag show on Saturday at the Social Beer Garden.

  • Drag queens will be serving looks and lip-syncing from 3pm to 4:30pm.

🎷 Enjoy jazz while eating your dinner at Artisans Restaurant on Friday.

  • Jazz vocalist Tianna Hall and the Houston Jazz Band will perform live from 6pm to 10pm.

👯 Watch the Houston Contemporary Dance Company perform new and signature works for free at the Miller Outdoor Theatre.

  • The show starts at 8:30pm Friday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more