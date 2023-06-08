Weekender Guide, June 8-11

Share on email (opens in new window)

Explore the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's current exhibitions through a scavenger hunt from 1pm to 4pm Saturday.

The museum has two free exhibits: One features work by 25 Houston-area teen artists, and the other is Ming Smith's solo exhibition documenting Black life in the U.S.

🏠 Tour three historic houses designated by UNESCO as "sites of memory" in its Routes of Enslaved Peoples project, including the Rev. Jack Yates house.

The Heritage Society has several tours from 10am to 2:30pm Saturday for $15.

🎤 Dress to impress at the free Slay All Day drag show on Saturday at the Social Beer Garden.

Drag queens will be serving looks and lip-syncing from 3pm to 4:30pm.

🎷 Enjoy jazz while eating your dinner at Artisans Restaurant on Friday.

Jazz vocalist Tianna Hall and the Houston Jazz Band will perform live from 6pm to 10pm.

👯 Watch the Houston Contemporary Dance Company perform new and signature works for free at the Miller Outdoor Theatre.