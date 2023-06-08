34 mins ago - Things to Do
Weekender Guide, June 8-11
Explore the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's current exhibitions through a scavenger hunt from 1pm to 4pm Saturday.
- The museum has two free exhibits: One features work by 25 Houston-area teen artists, and the other is Ming Smith's solo exhibition documenting Black life in the U.S.
🏠 Tour three historic houses designated by UNESCO as "sites of memory" in its Routes of Enslaved Peoples project, including the Rev. Jack Yates house.
- The Heritage Society has several tours from 10am to 2:30pm Saturday for $15.
🎤 Dress to impress at the free Slay All Day drag show on Saturday at the Social Beer Garden.
- Drag queens will be serving looks and lip-syncing from 3pm to 4:30pm.
🎷 Enjoy jazz while eating your dinner at Artisans Restaurant on Friday.
- Jazz vocalist Tianna Hall and the Houston Jazz Band will perform live from 6pm to 10pm.
👯 Watch the Houston Contemporary Dance Company perform new and signature works for free at the Miller Outdoor Theatre.
- The show starts at 8:30pm Friday.
