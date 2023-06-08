Houston's Pride ride has plans for Pride Month

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tuesday's ride was one for the books. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

Tuesday evening was a night to remember for Houston's Pride ride, a social bike ride that departs from Eagle Houston every week.

I rode along and wanted to share what made this night — and many to come — so special.

Catch up quick: The weekly ride is a cornerstone of Montrose culture, combining the neighborhood's LGBTQ+ pride with the Bayou City's devout and vibrant cycling community.

What happened: Tuesday's ride was like no other. Dozens of riders whipped through Montrose and rode to Near Northside, winding up at Trash Panda Drinking Club's Stonewall Inn Takeover.

The one-night-only affair saw actual bartenders from New York City's historic Stonewall Inn slinging drinks all night.

It was a total riot by all accounts, including mine.

The bartenders served up special drinks available only at Stonewall. I ordered the Pop Your Berry, a tart mix of Grey Goose, strawberry and lime. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

Driving the news: Tuesday's ride was the first during Pride Month.

Organizer David Loredo has several rides planned during the month.

Each ride will feature a special midway stop.

What they're saying: "We are selecting welcoming bars, especially if they have a Pride theme element to it," Loredo tells Axios. "We’re combining forces and trying to go for the ultimate midpoint."

This year's banner ride, the annual Pride ride, will take place June 17.

The route will look a lot like the old-school Pride parade route when it took place in Montrose (the annual Pride Parade is now taking place downtown).

"We get more ambitious every year," Loredo said. "It’s the culmination and celebration of LGBTQ+ and cycling culture."

Of note: Instead of a ride June 20, the group is heading to watch the Astros take on the New York Mets during the Astros' Pride Night.

Get involved: If you'd like to join the ride, it takes off at 7:30pm every Tuesday from Eagle Houston.