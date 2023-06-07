Bun B's Trill Burgers finally opens
Bun B's Trill Burgers quietly opened up its first brick-and-mortar location Wednesday.
Catch up quick: Trill Burgers was previously only open at pop-up locations, notably during the Houston Rodeo in March and Mayor Sylvester Turner's Trill Burgers Pop-Up in September.
- The OG burger won "Good Morning America's" best burger in America competition.
- Coupled with accolades and Bun B's fame, good luck getting a table anytime soon.
Driving the news: Trill Burgers' long-anticipated opening was announced hours before workers opened up shop in the former James Coney Island location on S. Shepherd Drive at Richmond Avenue on Wednesday morning.
What they're saying: "It's been a dream for us, and it's actually coming true," Bun B said in a statement. "It's been our sole goal to open up an establishment where we can serve you guys Trill Burgers consistently at a high level on a daily basis. And now we're ready to do it."
Details: Bun B's original mouth-watering OG burger features two smashed all-beef patties, trill sauce, pickles, caramelized onions and American cheese on a potato roll bun.
- The eatery also offers the vegan OG burger with vegan cheese and vegan mayonnaise.
- Plus, customers can order triple or single patties on each selection.
Yes, but: Wednesday's soft opening was one without some creature comforts.
- The drive-thru will open soon but is currently closed.
- Only dine-in and walk-up orders are available for now. Delivery is not available.
If you go: Trill Burgers is located at 3607 S. Shepherd Drive and is open from 11am-9pm daily.
- Additional hours may be announced soon.
What we're watching: Trill Burgers will host a grand opening in the coming weeks.
