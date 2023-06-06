Houston holds "tallest city in Texas" title — for now

Houston has a ton of tall skyscrapers — so many that other Texas cities can't compare.

Driving the news: Combined, Houston's skyscrapers measure 30,498 feet — more than any other Texas city's, according to a new study by Texas Real Estate Source.

Yes, but: Austin, currently ranked No. 2 at 23,582 total feet, is expected to grab that title by 2026 after several "supertalls" — buildings nearly 1,000 feet or taller — are completed.

One tower, the 74-story Waterline tower in downtown Austin, will soon be the tallest building in Texas at 1,022 feet tall, beating the Bayou City's 1,002-foot-tall JPMorgan Chase Tower, per the Austin American-Statesman.

Of note: Dallas' skyscrapers combined soar 22,000 feet, ranking third.

After adding Fort Worth's skyscrapers, the metro's skyscrapers measure 29,725 feet — still slightly under Houston's.

What they're saying: "It was no surprise to see Houston take first place," Texas Real Estate Source said in its report.

"The city’s zoning laws allow for much more vertical growth, and its longstanding connection with oil and gas has made it the crown jewel of Texas’ economy. However, Austin’s projected growth might tell us more about the state’s future than we think."

Flashback: Most of Houston's tallest skyscrapers, including the Chase Tower and Wells Fargo Plaza, were erected in the early 1980s, per KPRC's building list, when the city was in the midst of an oil boom.