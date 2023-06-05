Share on email (opens in new window)

Houston dogs are not fans of U.S. Postal Service employees.

Driving the news: Houston topped USPS's newly released national dog bite rankings, with 57 incidents in 2022.

Why it matters: Mail carriers are just trying to do their jobs. They're not looking to get attacked, no matter how cute the dog looks.

Zoom out: More than 5,300 USPS employees were attacked by dogs while delivering the mail last year.

USPS trains letter carriers to observe an area, be alert for potentially dangerous conditions, and respect a dog's territory.

What they're saying: "When letter carriers deliver mail in our communities, dogs that are not secured or leashed can become a nemesis and unpredictable and attack," Leeann Theriault, USPS employee safety and health awareness manager, said in a statement.

"Help us deliver your mail safely by keeping your dog secure and out of the way before your carrier arrives."

Be smart: USPS advises for dog owners to keep their pets:

Inside the house or behind a fence

Away from the door or in another room

On a leash

Between the lines: Many attacks reported by letter carriers came from dogs whose owners regularly stated, "My dog won't bite."

USPS notes: "Dog bites are entirely preventable. One bite is one too many," and even good dogs have bad days.

The bottom line: Look after your dogs.