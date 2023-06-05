Dogs attack USPS mail carriers
Houston dogs are not fans of U.S. Postal Service employees.
Driving the news: Houston topped USPS's newly released national dog bite rankings, with 57 incidents in 2022.
Why it matters: Mail carriers are just trying to do their jobs. They're not looking to get attacked, no matter how cute the dog looks.
Zoom out: More than 5,300 USPS employees were attacked by dogs while delivering the mail last year.
- USPS trains letter carriers to observe an area, be alert for potentially dangerous conditions, and respect a dog's territory.
What they're saying: "When letter carriers deliver mail in our communities, dogs that are not secured or leashed can become a nemesis and unpredictable and attack," Leeann Theriault, USPS employee safety and health awareness manager, said in a statement.
- "Help us deliver your mail safely by keeping your dog secure and out of the way before your carrier arrives."
Be smart: USPS advises for dog owners to keep their pets:
- Inside the house or behind a fence
- Away from the door or in another room
- On a leash
Between the lines: Many attacks reported by letter carriers came from dogs whose owners regularly stated, "My dog won't bite."
- USPS notes: "Dog bites are entirely preventable. One bite is one too many," and even good dogs have bad days.
The bottom line: Look after your dogs.
- When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be halted — for the dog owner's home and the entire neighborhood, per USPS.
