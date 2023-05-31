A new Sylvester is in town.

Driving the news: The 1-month-old baby okapi at the Houston Zoo was named after Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Between the lines: The name Sylvester means "forest dweller," a reference to okapis' native range in Central Africa.

Okapi are an endangered species found in the rainforests of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

What they're saying: "Sylvester the okapi is slowly showing his personality. The calf has a lot of spunk and has already doubled his birth weight," according to a statement from the zoo.

Be smart: Although okapis have stripes and are often confused to be related to zebras, they're the only living distant relative to the giraffe.

The most prominent similarity is their large black tongue used for plucking buds, leaves and branches from trees. They also use their tongues for grooming and can even reach their eyeballs.

If you go: Guests can see Sylvester, who was born April 20 to mom Sukari and dad Kwame, in the okapi yard, next to the bongos, every day until noon.