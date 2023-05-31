1 hour ago - Things to Do
Houston's corpse flower has bloomed
Houston's stinkiest flower is finally in bloom.
Driving the news: Meg, a 3-foot-tall corpse flower deep in the Houston Museum of Natural Science's Cockrell Butterfly Center, bloomed early Wednesday.
- It's named for the stench of rotting flesh it emanates.
State of Play: Corpse flowers are known to stay in bloom for up to 36 hours, but Meg's odor is strongest Wednesday, according to museum staff.
- The flower is expected to still be blooming by midday Thursday.
Yes, but: Even if you miss the smell, the butterfly center and museum are still a thrilling time for everyone.
If you go: Tickets to the butterfly center are $12 for adults and $10 for kids.
