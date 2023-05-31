Houston's corpse flower has bloomed

Share on email (opens in new window)

Get a whiff of this! Photo: Courtesy of the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Houston's stinkiest flower is finally in bloom.

Driving the news: Meg, a 3-foot-tall corpse flower deep in the Houston Museum of Natural Science's Cockrell Butterfly Center, bloomed early Wednesday.

It's named for the stench of rotting flesh it emanates.

State of Play: Corpse flowers are known to stay in bloom for up to 36 hours, but Meg's odor is strongest Wednesday, according to museum staff.

The flower is expected to still be blooming by midday Thursday.

Yes, but: Even if you miss the smell, the butterfly center and museum are still a thrilling time for everyone.

If you go: Tickets to the butterfly center are $12 for adults and $10 for kids.