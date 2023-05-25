Harris County plans to sue state over election laws

Harris County leaders are preparing to fight two bills targeting how the county conducts elections.

Catch up quick: Both the state Senate and the state House passed Senate Bill 1750 and S.B. 1933, each of which would affect the Harris County Elections Administrator's Office.

S.B. 1750 would abolish the elections administrator's office — created in 2020 — and transfer election duties back to the county clerk and tax assessor.

S.B. 1933 would allow the Texas secretary of state — an appointee of the governor — to take over election administration duties after a formal complaint and investigation.

A last-minute provision was added to S.B. 1933 on Tuesday that makes the bill apply only to Harris County.

Driving the news: Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee announced the county will sue the state as soon as Gov. Greg Abbott signs the bills — which is likely — arguing that it's unconstitutional for the Legislature to single out one government entity when enacting laws.

While Harris County isn't named in the legislation, it applies only to counties with a population over 4 million — and Harris County is the only county in the state to qualify.

The bills take effect Sept. 1. The City of Houston is slated to elect a new mayor and several City Council members on Nov. 7.

What they're saying: "We call BS on the excuses that legislators are using to remove the rights of our constituents," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said at a press conference Wednesday. "These bills are not about election reform. They're not about improving voters' experience. They are entirely about suppressing voters' voices."

The intrigue: Both bills were authored by Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston), who has long lambasted the elections administrator's office, currently overseen by Hidalgo's appointee Clifford Tatum.

The former administrator, Isabel Longoria, resigned after a discrepancy with the vote count in the 2022 primary.

The other side: In a tweet, Bettencourt called the bills' passage a "major victory" for Harris County voters.

"Both elections administrators that were appointed by the Harris County judge bombed their elections," Bettencourt said in a statement. "... S.B. 1933 will ensure the failures, or the fiasco of the general election never occurs again with the Texas secretary of state oversight of the election process, if necessary."

Dig deeper: Both county and city officials called for federal oversight of the situation.

Mayor Sylvester Turner called on the U.S. Department of Justice to intervene, and Hidalgo said her office has been in touch with the White House.

Flashback: Paper ballot shortages at a handful of voting centers during the November 2022 election sparked outrage from Republicans, including Bettencourt.

Yes, but: Separate investigations by the Houston Chronicle and Houston Public Media found that voters weren't systematically disenfranchised during the November election — and that only 20 polling places out of 723 (2.8%) experienced a paper shortage.

Of note: Other bills targeting Harris County, including one allowing the Texas secretary of state to order an entirely new election if more than 2% of polling places run out of paper in any given election, failed to pass the House on time.

What we're watching: S.B. 1933 will now go back to the Senate, which will either accept the changes from the House or convene a group of lawmakers to hash out the differences.