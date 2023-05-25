23 mins ago - Things to Do
Houston's corpse flower to bloom any day
It's almost time for Houston's stinkiest flower to bloom — and we're here for it.
Driving the news: Meg, a 3-foot-tall corpse flower deep in the Houston Museum of Natural Science's Cockrell Butterfly Center, has started to sprout what's called a spadix.
- That means a full bloom is imminent — along with the stench of rotting flesh, which is why it's called a corpse flower.
Flashback: A corpse flower called Lois bloomed at the museum in 2010, which drew onlookers from all around.
If you go: Tickets to the butterfly center are $12 for adults and $10 for kids.
- Be sure to follow the museum on Twitter for the latest updates on Meg as it begins to bloom.
What we're watching: Botany in action. Meg is expected to bloom within the next week, per museum staff.
