20 mins ago - Food and Drink

Budget bites: 511 Thai

Jay R. Jordan
A bowl of shrimp pad Thai

Next time: More spice. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

I recently dined at one of my favorite Thai restaurants and couldn't resist sharing.

Details: 511 Thai Asian Eatery is a casual place with plenty of comfortable seating and several tasty options, from street noodles to curries.

My experience: I ordered the medium-spice shrimp pad thai, which comes with noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, lime, egg and plenty of shrimp.

  • Before mixing it all together, you've got yourself a meal worthy of Instagram.
  • I could have used a bit more spice, so I'm probably ordering more heat next time.
  • The dish was otherwise a perfect blend of sweet and savory.

Cost: Before tax and tip, the shrimp pad thai is $15. I also got a Thai iced coffee for a quick $4 pick-me-up.

If you go: 511 Thai is located at 2231 W. Holcombe Blvd. Hours vary, but it is closed Mondays.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more