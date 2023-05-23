20 mins ago - Food and Drink
Budget bites: 511 Thai
I recently dined at one of my favorite Thai restaurants and couldn't resist sharing.
Details: 511 Thai Asian Eatery is a casual place with plenty of comfortable seating and several tasty options, from street noodles to curries.
My experience: I ordered the medium-spice shrimp pad thai, which comes with noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, lime, egg and plenty of shrimp.
- Before mixing it all together, you've got yourself a meal worthy of Instagram.
- I could have used a bit more spice, so I'm probably ordering more heat next time.
- The dish was otherwise a perfect blend of sweet and savory.
Cost: Before tax and tip, the shrimp pad thai is $15. I also got a Thai iced coffee for a quick $4 pick-me-up.
If you go: 511 Thai is located at 2231 W. Holcombe Blvd. Hours vary, but it is closed Mondays.
