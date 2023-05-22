Analyzing the Houston Dynamo's big bucks
The Houston Dynamo is home to one of the country's highest-paid professional soccer players.
Driving the news: The MLS Players Association last week released its 2023 Spring-Summer Salary Guide, which contains annual base salary and annual guaranteed compensation data for the 869 players under contract with Major League Soccer, per the association.
What they're saying: "Visibility into player compensation across the league empowers MLS players and their agents to negotiate for wages that represent their true comparative market value," the association said.
Of note: All data is as of April 30.
By the numbers: Houston's base payroll for 33 players is $15.5 million — eighth in the league.
- Houston's overall guaranteed salary payroll for the year — which includes base salaries and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of players' contracts — is $17.3 million.
More than a quarter of Houston's base salary payroll goes to star midfielder Héctor Herrera, whose base pay of $4.75 million is the fourth highest in the league.
- The 33-year-old's guaranteed annualized salary ($5.25 million) is the league's sixth highest.
Between the lines: Herrera, who played on three Mexico World Cup teams, was signed in 2022 to a contract that's good through the 2024 season, with an option for the 2025 season.
- "This is a momentous day for our club, the city and our league to add a player of Hector's quality and pedigree," Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said at the time.
- Herrera made zero goals in 2022 over 10 games, having missed a portion of the season due to injuries and international play.
- He has scored two goals so far in 2023 over 10 games.
State of play: The Dynamo are 4-3-5 and rank 10th in the Western Conference.
Flashback: Houston finished 13th in the Western Conference last season with a record of 10-6-18.
