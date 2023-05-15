Turner on bike lanes and the next mayor

Mayor Sylvester Turner has high hopes for the next mayor and their commitment to building bike lanes.

Why it matters: Houston's next mayor will have the opportunity to continue — or reconsider — building out Houston's planned 1,800 miles of bike lanes prescribed by the Houston Bike Plan, which Turner championed in 2017.

Turner is term-limited, meaning Houston is guaranteed a new mayor come 2024.

What they're saying: "It's my hope that the next administration, whoever that may be, will continue to do that," Turner tells Axios. "Quite frankly, the genie is already out of the bottle. The people are going to demand it, as they should."

