35 mins ago - Things to Do
Social calendar: Bike ride to support Andy's Cafe, bingo in the park
🚲 Hop on a bike and support Andy's Home Cafe, a Tex-Mex joint in the Heights.
- The restaurant, which has an uncertain future, is currently up for sale. Cyclists will meet at Stude Park at 7pm Wednesday to bike to the restaurant in a show of support.
🎥 Watch the Italian film "La Donna Per Me" (She's the One) at the monthly Italian Contemporary Film Series at 7pm Wednesday.
- Tickets are $15.
🎵 Listen to the "Seeking the Human Spirit" series of performances by the Houston Grand Opera at 5:30pm Thursday at the Menil.
- Free tickets are no longer available. The remaining seats are available on a first come, first served basis.
✍️ Play bingo on your blanket in Market Square Park on Thursday.
- Bingo games cost $10 each and start at 7pm, but organizers suggest showing up an hour early to claim your spot.
😂 Laugh it up at Ku Egenti's comedy show at The Lounge at Six on Friday.
- A comedy showcase also featuring Jeremy Lawrence and Orlando Villareal kicks off at 8pm. Tickets are $10.
