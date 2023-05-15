Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🚲 Hop on a bike and support Andy's Home Cafe, a Tex-Mex joint in the Heights.

The restaurant, which has an uncertain future, is currently up for sale. Cyclists will meet at Stude Park at 7pm Wednesday to bike to the restaurant in a show of support.

🎥 Watch the Italian film "La Donna Per Me" (She's the One) at the monthly Italian Contemporary Film Series at 7pm Wednesday.

Tickets are $15.

🎵 Listen to the "Seeking the Human Spirit" series of performances by the Houston Grand Opera at 5:30pm Thursday at the Menil.

Free tickets are no longer available. The remaining seats are available on a first come, first served basis.

✍️ Play bingo on your blanket in Market Square Park on Thursday.

Bingo games cost $10 each and start at 7pm, but organizers suggest showing up an hour early to claim your spot.

😂 Laugh it up at Ku Egenti's comedy show at The Lounge at Six on Friday.