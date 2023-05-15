35 mins ago - Things to Do

Social calendar: Bike ride to support Andy's Cafe, bingo in the park

Jay R. Jordan
Illustration of a calendar with red circles.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

🚲 Hop on a bike and support Andy's Home Cafe, a Tex-Mex joint in the Heights.

🎥 Watch the Italian film "La Donna Per Me" (She's the One) at the monthly Italian Contemporary Film Series at 7pm Wednesday.

🎵 Listen to the "Seeking the Human Spirit" series of performances by the Houston Grand Opera at 5:30pm Thursday at the Menil.

  • Free tickets are no longer available. The remaining seats are available on a first come, first served basis.

✍️ Play bingo on your blanket in Market Square Park on Thursday.

  • Bingo games cost $10 each and start at 7pm, but organizers suggest showing up an hour early to claim your spot.

😂 Laugh it up at Ku Egenti's comedy show at The Lounge at Six on Friday.

  • A comedy showcase also featuring Jeremy Lawrence and Orlando Villareal kicks off at 8pm. Tickets are $10.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more