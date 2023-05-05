Fire at Deer Park chemical plant east of Houston

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fire crews are responding to a blaze that broke out at a Deer Park chemical plant this afternoon.

Driving the news: The fire was reported just before 3pm at Shell Deer Park in the 5900 block of Texas 225.

Smoke from the flames registered on weather radar, showing the plume traveling generally north of the chemical plant.

Two workers were injured with burns, per KHOU. All other workers have since been evacuated.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is leading the response.

Yes, but: There is currently no shelter-in-place order.

"Shell Deer Park is advising that a shelter-in-place is not necessary, at this time," the City of Deer Park tweeted.

Dig deeper: The plant develops light olefins, heavy olefins and phenol, according to its website.

Those chemicals are used for a variety of products, including plastics, pharmaceuticals, insecticides, antifreeze, detergents, adhesives and more.

Harris County Pollution Control will monitor air quality around the plant, according to Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

"Our Community Air Monitoring Program dashboard is operational, and we expect air quality data to start rolling in shortly," Garcia said in a statement. "Houston Advanced Research Center will provide additional guidance on air quality as needed."

"We don’t know the cause of the fire, but a Harris County Fire Marshal investigation will begin as soon as the fire is out," Garcia said. "Pollution Control will also remain in the area to continue air monitoring in the days ahead."

Of note: Deer Park ISD said it is releasing students on a normal schedule.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.