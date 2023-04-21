1 hour ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Houston, April 21-23

🌎 Celebrate Earth Day on Saturday. The Water Works Festival will bring interactive and educational exhibits to Discovery Green.

  • The event begins at 12pm with the Houston Aztec Dance & Drum performance. There will also be kid-friendly projects, a fashion show and live music.

🍷 Drink wine at the 2023 Midtown Wine Fest at Guadalupe Plaza Park from 1:30pm to 8:30pm Saturday.

  • There will be more than 40 wines to sample. Tickets are $45.

🖼 Surround yourself with local art this weekend at the family-friendly Art in the Park event in Midtown.

  • The free event begins at 5pm Friday and 10am Saturday. There will be a native seed giveaway, an Astros wreath-making class and live music.

🌳 Get a free tree from a Trees for Houston giveaway Saturday. There are several varieties, including Red Mulberry, Common Persimmon and Black Cherry.

  • Pull up from 9am to noon at Tom Bass Park.

🎭 Head to Stages to see the comedy play "The Bride," about a woman questioning the meaning of love, life, and the ritual of marriage less than two hours before her wedding.

Tickets start at $30. There are several shows throughout the weekend.

