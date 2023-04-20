Explained: Delta-8 THC in Texas

Delta-8 THC might be legal in Texas for now, but its ultimate fate is still up in the air.

Catch up quick: Delta-8 THC is sold in smoke shops, CBD stores and convenience stops all over Texas.

Delta-8 THC is an isomer, or minor chemical variant, of delta-9 THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis.

Driving the news: Delta-8 has had quite the legal journey since the Texas Department of State Health Services placed it on the state's list of controlled substances in 2021 — essentially making anyone who sold or possessed the substance a criminal, despite its previously being legal under the state's 2018 Farm Bill. That bill legalized small amounts of hemp-derived THC in certain consumable products, like edibles, vapes and traditional bud.

Why it matters: Delta-8's popularity isn't just for those seeking a recreational high. Veterans with PTSD and those living with chronic pain turn to the substance for relief.

Without delta-8 THC on the market, those with chronic pain don't have much recourse since that condition doesn't qualify them for the state's Compassionate Use Program.

Yes, but: In the days after it was placed on the controlled substance list in 2021, a group of veterans, manufacturers and retailers sued the state to take it off the list.

A judge immediately signed an injunction temporarily removing it from the list, but its ultimate fate has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, some — including teenagers — are being jailed on felony charges for possessing the substance.

What we're watching: How the lawsuit will unfold. The Texas Attorney General's Office appealed the temporary injunction to the Texas Supreme Court, which remanded the question back to an appellate court.

Oral arguments are tentatively set for May 23, according to Jay Maguire, executive director of the Texas Hemp Federation.

The bottom line: If delta-8 THC is criminalized, Texans could face felony charges, jail time and fines up to $10,000 for selling or possessing products that contain it.