Springtime means more snake sightings in Texas
It's (sss)springtime, which means there's a higher chance of spotting a snake slithering around Houston.
Why it matters: About 7,000 to 8,000 people in the U.S. are bitten by a venomous snake each year, resulting in about five deaths, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Yes, but: While Texas is home to 105 species and subspecies of snakes, only 15 are potentially dangerous to humans.
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department spokesperson Lerrin Johnson tells Axios it's a "rarity" for people to be harmed by snakes.
Threat level: There are five kinds of common venomous snakes in the Houston area, according to Spencer Greene, director of toxicology and attending emergency physician at HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
- Those are the eastern copperhead, the northern cottonmouth, the Texas coral snake, the timber rattlesnake and the western diamondback rattlesnake.
Between the lines: Snakes are not often found near urban areas and inside the 610 Loop, Greene tells Axios.
- Most of his snake-bite patients were bitten outside the loop, especially north of the city.
Be smart: Greene advises against approaching snakes and says to avoid walking barefoot or with flip-flops at night.
- Keep grass cut short and try to avoid cluttered piles of wood or debris, as snakes try to find places to hide.
- Since snakes are most active when seeking prey, Johnson suggests identifying what's attracting rodents to your property if you're seeing more of the reptiles.
If you get bit: Try to stay calm, remove any tight jewelry before swelling begins, and keep the bite lower than your heart, the U.S. Forest Service advises.
- If you start to have a reaction, head to a hospital.
