Budget Bites: Bluestone Lane

The Houston team met up recently at Bluestone Lane, a relatively new coffee shop in Rice Village.

Details: Bluestone Lane is an Australian-inspired cafe that boasts its own coffee beans, delectable eats and plenty of food options for any budget.

The big picture: The Rice Village location is one of several throughout the U.S. and the most recent to open in Houston.

My experience: I ordered the green baked eggs, while my counterparts ordered the green goddess bowl, BL big brekkie and Impossible Burger. It was quite the feast!

The green baked eggs consisted of eggs, spinach, mushrooms, feta, tomatoes and toast.

The eggs were cooked a little too much for my liking, but the rest of the dish was primo.

The serving was a bit small compared to the other meals at the table but certainly big enough to fill me up.

Cost: Before tax and tip, the green baked eggs are $13.50 — perfect for a quick, easy bite on a budget.

If you go: Bluestone Lane is located at 2414 University Blvd. It's open daily from 7:30am to 8pm but closes at 6pm Sundays.