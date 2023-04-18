Budget Bites: Bluestone Lane
The Houston team met up recently at Bluestone Lane, a relatively new coffee shop in Rice Village.
Details: Bluestone Lane is an Australian-inspired cafe that boasts its own coffee beans, delectable eats and plenty of food options for any budget.
The big picture: The Rice Village location is one of several throughout the U.S. and the most recent to open in Houston.
My experience: I ordered the green baked eggs, while my counterparts ordered the green goddess bowl, BL big brekkie and Impossible Burger. It was quite the feast!
- The green baked eggs consisted of eggs, spinach, mushrooms, feta, tomatoes and toast.
- The eggs were cooked a little too much for my liking, but the rest of the dish was primo.
- The serving was a bit small compared to the other meals at the table but certainly big enough to fill me up.
Cost: Before tax and tip, the green baked eggs are $13.50 — perfect for a quick, easy bite on a budget.
If you go: Bluestone Lane is located at 2414 University Blvd. It's open daily from 7:30am to 8pm but closes at 6pm Sundays.
