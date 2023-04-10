Houston's billionaires get richer

Houston's top billionaires are even richer.

Driving the news: Oil tycoon Jeffery Hildebrand, founder of Hilcorp, remains the richest Houstonian, with a net worth of $10.2 billion — an increase from $7.5 billion in 2022 — and is ranked No. 171 on the new Forbes World's Billionaires List.

Details: Landry's Inc. CEO and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is still the second richest Houstonian, with a net worth of $8.1 billion — up from $5.6 billion — and ranked No. 256 worldwide.

Richard Kinder, who was once the richest Houstonian, per the Houston Business Journal, now has a $7.2 billion net worth, slightly lower than $7.5 billion in 2022.

Dannine Avara, Milane Frantz, Randa Duncan Williams and Scott Duncan, all children of late pipeline giant Dan Duncan, each have a valuation of $6.8 billion, up from $6.6 billion in 2022.

Dan Friedkin, owner of Gulf States Toyota and CEO of the Friedkin Group, has a $5.5 billion valuation.

Janice McNair, owner of the Houston Texans, has a $5 billion valuation.

John Arnold, founder of hedge fund Centaurus Advisors, has a net worth of $3.3 billion.

George Bishop, founder of GeoSouthern Energy, has a net worth of $3 billion.

Zoom out: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who spends much of his time in Austin, slipped to the No. 2 spot after his acquisition of Twitter, with an estimated net worth of $180 billion. That's compared to $219 billion a year ago.