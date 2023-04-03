Social calendar for the week, April 3-7
📱 Mingle with people in the fintech industry at the Ion Monday.
- The free event is from 6-7pm.
🍕 Eat lunch while learning about how to become a culinary entrepreneur. Experts in the Houston food industry will share how they launched their businesses.
- 11:30am-1pm Tuesday at Houston This Is It Soul Food.
🎥 Watch a free movie at Social Beer Garden in Midtown on Wednesday. This month's theme is "stoner movies."
- The screening begins at 8pm on the 20-foot outdoor LED TV.
🎷 Visit the newly renovated Eldorado Ballroom. Project Row Houses is hosting a community open house on Thursday 12-6pm.
- There will be art and entertainment from local artists.
🌃 Paint Houston's skyline in Van Gogh style on Thursday at Painting With a Twist.
- 8-10pm. Tickets start at $37.
🏋️♀️ Work out in style with a free Zumba class Thursday at POST Houston.
- The class kicks off at 6:30pm.
🖼 Attend the All Access Art Market at Railway Heights on Friday where artists will showcase their work.
- The theme is plants and nature. Free entry from 6-10pm.
More Houston stories
