📱 Mingle with people in the fintech industry at the Ion Monday.

The free event is from 6-7pm.

🍕 Eat lunch while learning about how to become a culinary entrepreneur. Experts in the Houston food industry will share how they launched their businesses.

11:30am-1pm Tuesday at Houston This Is It Soul Food.

🎥 Watch a free movie at Social Beer Garden in Midtown on Wednesday. This month's theme is "stoner movies."

The screening begins at 8pm on the 20-foot outdoor LED TV.

🎷 Visit the newly renovated Eldorado Ballroom. Project Row Houses is hosting a community open house on Thursday 12-6pm.

There will be art and entertainment from local artists.

🌃 Paint Houston's skyline in Van Gogh style on Thursday at Painting With a Twist.

8-10pm. Tickets start at $37.

🏋️‍♀️ Work out in style with a free Zumba class Thursday at POST Houston.

The class kicks off at 6:30pm.

🖼 Attend the All Access Art Market at Railway Heights on Friday where artists will showcase their work.