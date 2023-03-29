How much seeing the Astros will cost this year

Data: Team Marketing Report Fan Cost Index; Chart: Axios Visuals

It might cost you a pretty penny to see the reigning champion Astros in person this year.

Driving the news: Axios compiled the cost of four tickets, parking, souvenirs, drinks and hot dogs for all 30 Major League Baseball teams.

The Astros are among the most expensive, at $355 per game — well above the league average of $256.

Zoom out: The Arizona Diamondbacks were the cheapest in all the MLB at $152. To see the Boston Red Sox, the most expensive, it will cost $385.

Why it matters: The Astros return with several key players and unlimited excitement this year as they go for the first back-to-back World Series wins since the New York Yankees won three straight in the late '90s.

What's next: Tickets for Thursday's Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox start at $99 before taxes and fees.

Yes, but: If you're simply into sports and don't mind the team, you can catch the abysmal Rockets on Friday night for $10, if you purchase your tickets on Gametime.