Rodeo art is a sight to see at Houston's airports

As the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo comes to a close, we want to highlight a bit of yeehaw-worthy artwork at Hobby Airport.

Driving the news: Axios Atlanta reporter Emma Hurt, a Rice grad, was in Houston for the rodeo this past weekend (and also met up with Jay and Shafaq!) and snapped this picture of the installation, which features rodeo paraphernalia and painted horses celebrating the rodeo's heritage in H-Town.

The work is part of a series of exhibits at Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport dedicated to rodeo history.

Rodeo exhibits are placed in the airports year-round and rotated out with different pieces on loan from RodeoHouston, according to Houston Airport System spokesperson Augusto Bernal.

The big picture: Houston has one of the largest collections of artwork in its airports, with nearly 350 pieces between Bush and Hobby.

Houston airports' focus on artwork landed them the first-ever worldwide Best Art in the Airport award this year from Skytrax, which reviews airports across the globe.

What they're saying: "When people travel, they deserve great service and a welcoming passenger experience," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a press release about the award. "Houston Airports [System] has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to deliver the absolute best to all customers."

The latest: The city most recently commissioned even more artwork from Texas artists to display at Bush.