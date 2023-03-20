Evictions rising in Houston, new data shows
Eviction filings in Houston have exceeded early pandemic levels, according to data compiled by the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.
Driving the news: Sweeping local and national eviction moratoriums helped keep many families in their homes through the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since those moratoriums have ended, many Americans are once again exposed to the threat of displacement.
- That's especially true as high rent prices have renters spending record shares of their paychecks on their monthly housing bills.
- The eviction crisis tends to disproportionately affect minority groups — particularly Black women, says Eviction Lab research specialist Jacob Haas.
By the numbers: On average this year, 1,627 evictions were filed weekly in Houston, per Eviction Lab data as of March 4.
- That's down 10% from the same time last year — but is 200% higher than the average of 538 when moratoriums were in place.
What's happening: In Houston, ballooning eviction dockets mean that cases are often considered in 90 seconds or less, per the Houston Chronicle.
- The news comes as Texas again opened — and quickly closed — applications for its rent relief program, which leverages $96 million to help residents with rent and utility bills, as well as those facing eviction.
Of note: The Eviction Lab's data set doesn't capture illegal evictions, nor does it include cases where renters are effectively forced out by large rent hikes.
Between the lines: The Eviction Lab's data set, which includes 34 cities, is the closest thing available to a nationwide evictions database.
- While the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is working on new data-collection efforts, "there's still no government database nationwide with full coverage," Haas says.
- That data void makes it all but impossible to adequately track — and therefore address — the problem at scale.
What they're saying: "We've seen a return to or beyond pre-pandemic averages in a large number of areas where we've been tracking [eviction] data," Haas says.
- "To return to that is disappointing given all of the initiatives that were taken to prevent housing instability."
