Brad Paisley enters RodeoHouston Star Trail of Fame

Brad Paisley will join the likes of Selena and George Strait on the RodeoHouston Star Trail of Fame on Saturday before his performance in NRG Stadium.

The trail is located on the second floor of NRG Center outside the Rodeo’s offices.

Driving the news: Paisley is the 10th artist to be included on the star-studded list, which celebrates those who have repeatedly performed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and have made an impact on the festivities.

Flashback: Paisley has performed at RodeoHouston 14 times over his 20-year career.

Other artists on the trail include Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, Gene Autry, Elvis Presley, Charley Pride, Reba and Roy Rogers.

The intrigue: More than 70,200 fans have already bought tickets for his show Saturday evening, following the rodeo, which kicks off at 3:45pm.